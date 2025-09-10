10 September 2025
EN

Shaki signs American player Malek Terill Davis

Basketball
News
10 September 2025 12:31
11
Shaki signs American player Malek Terill Davis

"Shaki" has strengthened its roster with an American basketball player.

The regional club’s press service announced the news, Idman.biz reports.

Malek Terill Davis, who spent the second half of last season with "Ganja," has signed a contract with "Shaki."

The 24-year-old player, standing 1.80 meters tall, has previously played in the Chinese and Lithuanian championships.

Last season, the player appeared in the last four of seven matches between "Ganja" and " Shaki," scoring a total of 44 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sarhadchi signs local talent Ughur Amrahli
9 September 17:57
Basketball

Sarhadchi signs local talent Ughur Amrahli

The young player, part of Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team, joins the team until the end of the season
Tahir Bakhshiyev: “Finland and Georgia showed how to win through desire. We must fight for every inch on the court” – INTERVIEW FOR IDMAN.BIZ
9 September 16:45
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev: “Finland and Georgia showed how to win through desire. We must fight for every inch on the court” – INTERVIEW FOR IDMAN.BIZ

National team head coach shared his impressions of the draw, the team’s preparation plans, and his coaching philosophy
Lankaran signs foreign basketball player Nmeso Nnbedum
9 September 16:26
Basketball

Lankaran signs foreign basketball player Nmeso Nnbedum

The player joins his first European and professional club, strengthening the team’s roster
Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s basketball team set for World Series finals debut
9 September 15:13
Basketball

Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s basketball team set for World Series finals debut

Group stage matches against Canada, Latvia, and Rapid scheduled for September 13 in Shanghai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team announces 2029 EuroBasket qualifiers schedule
9 September 13:29
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team announces 2029 EuroBasket qualifiers schedule

The national team will open the preliminary round away against North Macedonia and play home matches against Ireland and Luxembourg
NTD strengthens roster with American player Cobie Montgomery
9 September 12:30
Basketball

NTD strengthens roster with American player Cobie Montgomery

The Baku-based team adds 24-year-old former Southern Mississippi player to its lineup

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time