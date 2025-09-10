Shaki signs American player Malek Terill Davis

"Shaki" has strengthened its roster with an American basketball player.

The regional club’s press service announced the news, Idman.biz reports.

Malek Terill Davis, who spent the second half of last season with "Ganja," has signed a contract with "Shaki."

The 24-year-old player, standing 1.80 meters tall, has previously played in the Chinese and Lithuanian championships.

Last season, the player appeared in the last four of seven matches between "Ganja" and " Shaki," scoring a total of 44 points.

Idman.biz