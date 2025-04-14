Alberto Blanco: "We played smart and secured a spot in the playoffs"

"I'm very happy we won the play-in round and qualified for the playoffs."

Ordu head coach Alberto Blanco shared his thoughts after their Azerbaijan Basketball League victory over Guba today, Idman.biz reports.

Blanco described the result as a milestone for the team:

"This is our first major success. We've now beaten Guba for the fifth time, even though we lost to them by 30 points at the start of the season. Our recent run of wins is the result of intense daily training and improved game quality. Even if we were to face Guba ten more times, I believe we’d continue to compete strongly and come out on top."

He also highlighted the impact of lineup rotations:

"With minor rotations today, we managed to control the game for three quarters. It was only in the final period that things got a bit tough. Still, we kept our composure and played smart to earn our place in the playoffs."

Looking ahead, Blanco emphasized the team’s focus:

"Now it’s time to put this game behind us and fully concentrate on our playoff matchup against Neftchi."

Ordu defeated Guba 92–88 in today’s game.

