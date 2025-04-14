15 April 2025
EN

Alberto Blanco: "We played smart and secured a spot in the playoffs"

Basketball
News
14 April 2025 17:36
32
Alberto Blanco: "We played smart and secured a spot in the playoffs"

"I'm very happy we won the play-in round and qualified for the playoffs."

Ordu head coach Alberto Blanco shared his thoughts after their Azerbaijan Basketball League victory over Guba today, Idman.biz reports.

Blanco described the result as a milestone for the team:

"This is our first major success. We've now beaten Guba for the fifth time, even though we lost to them by 30 points at the start of the season. Our recent run of wins is the result of intense daily training and improved game quality. Even if we were to face Guba ten more times, I believe we’d continue to compete strongly and come out on top."

He also highlighted the impact of lineup rotations:

"With minor rotations today, we managed to control the game for three quarters. It was only in the final period that things got a bit tough. Still, we kept our composure and played smart to earn our place in the playoffs."
Looking ahead, Blanco emphasized the team’s focus:

"Now it’s time to put this game behind us and fully concentrate on our playoff matchup against Neftchi."

Ordu defeated Guba 92–88 in today’s game.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shahriyar Asgarov: "Poor officiating led to this outcome"
14 April 17:16
Basketball

Shahriyar Asgarov: "Poor officiating led to this outcome"

The coach blamed the loss on the referee's decisions
Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s basketball team drops one place in World Rankings
14 April 14:20
Basketball

Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s basketball team drops one place in World Rankings

The latest FIBA 3x3 world rankings have been announced
Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
12 April 14:00
Basketball

Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation announced this
Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in - PHOTO
11 April 17:57
Basketball

Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in - PHOTO

Today, the first games of the play-in round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) for men will conclude
Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament
11 April 16:14
Basketball

Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Six teams have already confirmed their participation in the Sumgayit stage of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball Series
Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10
11 April 09:55
Basketball

Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10

The ranking gives a glimpse at how things might shape up when the new season tips off in 206 days

Most read

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
First hat-trick on the road
12 April 11:17
Football

First hat-trick on the road

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade scored 3 goals in the match against Sabail in the XXX round
Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches