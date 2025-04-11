Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in – PHOTO

Today, the first games of the play-in round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) for men will conclude.

One of the three games scheduled for the second day of the round has already finished, Idman.biz reports.

The postponed game from the previous day, Absheron vs. NTD, ended with a victory for the home team, Absheron, with a score of 88:74.

The other two matches will be held simultaneously. Sumgayit will face Sarhadchi, while Ordu will take on Guba.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

Play-in, First Games

April 11

16:00. Absheron – NTD 88:74 (26:15, 26:13, 17:23, 19:23)

Absheron OIK

19:00. Sumgayit – Sarhadchi

Sumgayit OIK

19:00. Ordu – Guba

Absheron OIK

Idman.biz