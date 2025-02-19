Tahir Bakhshiyev: "We have determined how to defend against them"

Tahir Bakhshiyev, the head coach of the Azerbaijani men's basketball team, speaks to Offsideplus.az about the team's preparations for the World Championship qualification matches against Kosovo and Ireland.

- The training camp in Baku has concluded. How would you assess the team’s preparation for the upcoming matches against Kosovo and Ireland in the World Championship qualification?

- The preparation went very well. The good news is that there were no injuries or other setbacks in the squad. The Azerbaijan Basketball Federation created all the conditions necessary for a successful training camp, and I want to thank the federation leadership for their support. The players are in high spirits.

- Have you gathered enough information about the Kosovo team? What aspects of the opponent should we be cautious about?

- Yes, we have sufficient information about the Kosovo team. We’ve watched their videos. They have skilled players in their squad, and they rely heavily on shooting. We’ve analyzed the opponent and determined the tactics we will use and how we will defend against them.

- This match carries a sense of revenge for Kosovo, as they will be looking to avenge last year’s loss. It’s likely that they will have strong fan support. How have you prepared your players psychologically?

- The members of our national team are professionals and should be ready for such high-pressure games. Of course, the home-court advantage and fan support will work in Kosovo’s favor. However, we must not focus on that. We need to concentrate on our game.

- What are the chances for our team to advance to the next qualification stage?

- Our chances are 50/50. Switzerland has virtually secured first place in our group. The battle for second place will be between us, Ireland, and Kosovo. All three teams still have a chance to advance, so both matches against Kosovo and Ireland are crucial for us.

Idman.biz