10 February 2025
EN

Europe’s worst performance

Basketball
News
10 February 2025 17:41
20
The qualifiers for the 2025 Women's EuroBasket have concluded, with Azerbaijan's national team finishing at the bottom of the group standings.

In this round, 32 teams competed across eight groups, Idman.biz reports.

Each team played six matches in a double round-robin format. Azerbaijan, placed in Group C alongside Belgium, Lithuania, and Poland, lost all its matches, both at home and away.

The team finished with six defeats and a point difference of 246-633, with an overall deficit of -387. Azerbaijan was one of only five teams that lost every match in the qualifiers. The other teams in this unfortunate category included Austria (Group A), Ireland (Group E), North Macedonia (Group G), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group H). Of these, Azerbaijan had the worst performance, making them the lowest-ranked team in Europe during the qualifiers.

Azerbaijan’s performance statistics also set negative records. The team scored only 246 points across six games, the lowest of all teams, trailing Estonia (31st place) by 63 points. Defensively, Azerbaijan allowed 633 points, again the worst of all participants, with Ireland in 31st place conceding 583 points. The point difference of -387 placed Azerbaijan at the very bottom of the standings, with the nearest team, Ireland, at -25.

The qualifying phase of the EuroBasket was held from November 2023 to February 2025. Despite the disappointing results, there is hope that improvements can be made in future competitions.

Idman.biz

