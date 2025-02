Azerbaijan national basketball team roster announced - Key players return to the squad

The preliminary squad for the Azerbaijan men's national basketball team has been revealed ahead of the final two matches in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers.

Head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev confirmed the 16-player roster to Idman.biz, noting the return of Shirzad Shirzadov, Ismayil Abdullayev, Huseyn Gaflanov, and Derin Berkoz to the national team. However, Rustam Aliyev, Zaur Pashayev, Rashid Abbasov, Nijat Mammadli, Murad Babayev, Jordan Davis, and Ian Hummer have not been called up this time. Among them, Zaur Pashayev has officially retired from international duty. Meanwhile, Orkhan Aydın (Sigortam.net Istanbul, Turkiye) will join the squad in Kosovo.

Azerbaijan national team squad:

Endar Poladkhanli, Shirzad Shirzadov (both Sabah), Saaddettin Donat (Sumgayit), Said Ismayilov, (Ordu), Nazar Guliyev (Nakhchivan), Elshad Shirzadov, Jabrayil Akbarov (both Ganja), Ercan Donat (Shaki), Kamran Mammadov, Amil Hamzayev (both Neftchi), Ulascan Turgut (Sarhadchi), Mahammad Huseynli, Ismayil Abdullayev (both Absheron), Akbar Mammadov (NTD), Huseyn Gaflanov (SCA Southern California Academy, USA), Derin Berkoz (Turk Telekom, Turkiye).

The national team will face Kosovo away on February 20 and host Ireland three days later in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European pre-qualifiers.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz