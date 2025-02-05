Levan Gogaladze challenges Sumgayit ahead of crucial match

“We’ve lost matches we were close to winning due to bad luck.”

Levan Gogaladze, the Georgian basketball player for Guba, shared his thoughts with the club’s press service ahead of their upcoming match against Sumgayit in the 14th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

Gogaladze acknowledged the team’s recent setbacks but emphasized their determination to secure a victory: “Unfortunately, we lost again in our last match. However, we’ve continued our preparations since then. We are working hard to improve and stay focused on that. Today, we face Sumgayit. We will do everything possible to win this game. Our record against them this season stands at 1:1, so we’ll be fighting for every inch of the court. We are playing for the win and hope to achieve our goal.”

The Guba vs. Sumgayit game will take place today at 7:00 PM at the Sarhadchi Sports Center.

Idman.biz