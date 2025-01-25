Murat Dikmen: “We played very poorly in defense”

“Today we really played very poorly. We could not adjust to the match both in defense and offense.”

Nakhchivan head coach Murat Dikmen said this in a statement to the club’s press service after the match with NTD in the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

Turkish specialist said that his team played very poorly in defense: “The opponent’s 95 points is a clear example of this. We performed very poorly in defense. Unfortunately, we did not start the second half well. We lost to both Neftchi and NTD in a row. This team also managed to rise to the leadership before. I hope that we will adjust better to the match with Sarhadchi. We must overcome our shortcomings and go out to win the next match. We must show character in the next matches. I know that we are capable of doing this. We need to come to our senses soon and continue on our way."

Nakhchivan lost to NTD with a score of 70:95.

Idman.biz