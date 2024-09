Ganja made another international transfer.

As Idman.biz reports, the team agreed with Romelo Burrell from the USA.

The defender has signed a contract until the end of the season. Romelo, who is 201 cm tall, will wear the jersey number 24.

The 26-year-old basketball player came to Azerbaijan from the Bulgarian championship. He played for Minor 2015 in the Eastern European country.

Idman.biz