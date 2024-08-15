17 August 2024
Mercedes Walker: "We are concentrated to win"

Basketball
News
15 August 2024 14:22
45
"Currently, we have injuries in the team."

Mercedes Walker, a member of Azerbaijan's 3x3 basketball team, told Idman.biz.

He announced his thoughts before the Baku round of the women's series. The experienced basketball player said that despite everything, they will perform as much as they can and do everything they can to win: "Of course, we are determined to win. Our preparation process is going well. We will try to play well and overcome our opponents."

According to him, Germany's Düsseldorf ZOOS, whose name has yet to be confirmed in the group, is in very good shape: "They have strong players. They are constantly fighting. For this reason, we will try to use the conditions created in all plans."

Azerbaijani national team will participate in the competition from the main round. Azerbaijan team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS in group C and the team that will be the winner of group A in the classification. The Baku round will be held on August 17-18.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

