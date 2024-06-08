8 June 2024
Kosovo challenge of Azerbaijan

8 June 2024 11:20
Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team will play its first games in the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that our team will play two matches on the first day of the tournament held in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.

Azerbaijan will face Malta in their first match, and then Luxembourg. In the other group, Ireland, Andorra, Kosovo and Cyprus will test their strength.

European Cup
Qualifying Round
June 8
17:50. Azerbaijan - Malta
23:20. Azerbaijan - Luxembourg

It should be noted that the winner of the first place in the games to be held on June 8-9 will directly qualify for the decisive stage of the European Cup. Group runners-up and third-place finishers will cross-over to determine the next team, which will play the other group.

