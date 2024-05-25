25 May 2024
The participants of the basketball tournament to be held in Gabala have been determined

Basketball
News
25 May 2024 16:59
The participants of the basketball tournament to be held in Gabala have been determined

The participants of the Gabala stage in the Women's Series for 3x3 basketball have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the Gabala stage of the series will be held on June 2-3.

5 teams and 3 clubs will compete in the competition. In addition to the teams of Azerbaijan, Poland, Italy, Portugal, Romania, "Barcelona Panthers" (Spain), "Warsaw Lotto" (Poland) and the newly created "Baku Flames" clubs will also participate.

It should be noted that the Gabala stage is the third in number of the Women's Series.

Idman.biz

