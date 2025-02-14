Azerbaijan suffers third consecutive defeat at European Badminton Championships – UPDATED - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national badminton team has concluded its run at the European Mixed Team Championships, held in Baku.

The national team faced Denmark in the third round of the group stage today, Idman.biz reports.

Having already lost the first two matches and missed out on a semifinal spot, Morteza Validarvi’s squad was unable to pull off an upset against the group favorites.

The match at the Baku Sports Hall opened with the women’s singles event, where Keisha Fatimah Azzahra secured a hard-fought victory over Line Kjærsfeldt – 2:1 (17:21, 21:11, 23:21).

However, Denmark quickly leveled the score in the men’s singles, as Ulvi Huseynov suffered a straightforward defeat against Anders Antonsen – 0:2 (8:21, 4:21).

The women's doubles pairing of Leyla Jamalzada and Hajar Nuriyeva was overpowered by Natasha Antonsen and Maiken Fruergaard, losing 0:2 (6:21, 3:21).

In the men’s doubles, Agil Gabilov and Dicky Dwi Pangestu were defeated by Kim Astrup and Mads Vestergaard – 0:2 (12:21, 8:21).

The final match, a mixed doubles contest featuring Jahid Alhasanov and Hajar Nuriyeva, ended in another loss for Azerbaijan, as they were beaten by Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund – 0:2 (7:21, 8:21).

The 1:4 defeat marked Azerbaijan’s third consecutive loss, leaving the team at the bottom of Group 1 standings:

The European Championships will continue in Baku until February 16, featuring 8 teams competing across 2 groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Idman.biz