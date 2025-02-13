Baku hosts major badminton event, captivating global audience

The European Mixed Teams Badminton Championship, held in Baku, has gained significant global attention, attracting a massive viewership.

Millions of viewers will have the opportunity to watch the semifinals and finals of this prestigious international event through satellite broadcasts from the capital of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

One of the most popular tournaments in the badminton world, the European Mixed Teams Championship will conclude on February 15 and 16. Leading badminton nations, including China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, the USA, and others, will showcase the decisive rounds and medal matches. The performance of the continent's top teams gathered in Baku will undoubtedly capture the attention of badminton fans worldwide.

Idman.biz