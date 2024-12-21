21 December 2024
National badminton championship was held in Khankendi after 50 years - PHOTO

Badminton
News
21 December 2024 14:24
The national badminton championship was held in Khankendi after 50 years.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Report that the final competitions of the championship held jointly by the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly regions were held in Nizami Ganjavi secondary school No. 4 in Khankendi. took place.

Employees of the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, as well as media representatives took part in the competition, which took place in the gymnasium of the educational institution.

The minister and the official of the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly announced the competition by playing badminton. F. Qayibov said in a press release that a historical event is happening in Azerbaijani sports today. Sport is returning to our lands freed from occupation. Sports competitions are regularly held in cities and regions of Karabakh liberated from occupation. The city of Khankendi has already hosted several sports competitions. The minister said that Khankendi will also become a sports center and the sports competitions that have been held in this city so far.

A member of the Azerbaijani badminton family, Mahmud Mammadov, who was among the winners in 3 categories at the tournament held in Khankendi in 1974, also watched the final matches as an honored guest.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded by the employees of the special delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Taleh Ziyadov, in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly regions.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan championship held in Khankendi in October 1974 was also organized between clubs. 24 male and 20 female badminton players participated in the competition. Neftchi, Mahsul, Zenit, Lokomotiv and Spartak teams competed for the first place in the competition of clubs.

Idman.biz

