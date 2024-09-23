Azerbaijani Para badminton player secures 2 medals in HYDRO PLUS Indonesia - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Aliyev clinched 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in HYDROPLUS Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024.

Aliyev, who finished the group phase with 2 victories in the individual competition, managed to advance to the semifinals, as reported by Idman.biz.

Our athlete won the bronze medal of the tournament after losing 0:2 (17-21,11-21) to Indian Ruthick Ragupathi in one step of the final.

Ibrahim managed to take place among the prize winners in the men's Para badminton doubles competition. In the doubles category, Ibrahim Aliyev, who formed a tandem with the Singaporean athlete Tay Wei Ming, defeated his opponents representing Spain, India and Indonesia and advanced to the playoffs as the group leader. Azerbaijan’s Para badminton player was awarded the silver medal of the HYDROPLUS Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024 losing to the pair of Hardik Makkar-Ruthick Ragupathi representing India with a score of 0:2 (12-21,12-21) in the decisive match.

In 2022, Ibrahim Aliyev, who began to be represented in para-badminton competitions for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani sports, made his debut in the international tournament held in Indonesia 2 years ago. Ibrahim, who took his first steps in Para badminton at that time, stopped the fight in the group stage.

Idman.biz