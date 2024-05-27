Taleh Ziyadov at the annual meeting in Budapest – PHOTO

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation participated in the annual meeting of the European Badminton Confederation in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

As per Idman.biz, the heads of local badminton federations of 44 European countries discussed the strategic development plan of badminton sport for 2025-2028.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that badminton is the second most popular sport not only in Europe, but also in the world after football. According to the latest statistics, more than 865 million people around the world play this sport, and badminton stars are among the most expensive athletes in the world. According to statistics, the number of badminton players is expected to reach 1 billion in the coming years.

During the meeting, Andrej Pohar from Slovenia was elected vice-president of the European Badminton Confederation, while Radomir Jovovic and Silvain Benain were elected members of the Board of Directors.

Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, who participated in the event, held a number of meetings within the framework of the meeting and exchanged ideas on mutual cooperation.

It was decided that the meeting hosted by Azerbaijan in 2023 will be held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia in 2025.

