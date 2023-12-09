9 December 2023
Our badminton players have advanced to the playoffs

Badminton
News
9 December 2023 17:44
The Azerbaijani national badminton team, consisting of men, has won the next victory in the qualifying round of the European Championship.

According to Idman.biz, the national team faced Ireland in the 2nd match of the competition held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Winning 3:2, our badminton players have advanced to the playoffs.

Our team's opponent in the playoffs on December 13 will be the winner of the Czech Republic - Austria pair.

It should be noted that in the first game, our team defeated Norway with a score of 4:1. The qualification stage of the European Championship gives license points to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

