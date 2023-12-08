Azerbaijan was defeated by Scotland

The first day of the European Badminton Championship qualifying has ended.

Idman.biz reports that Slovakian and Estonian teams met in the first game of the tournament held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

The game ended with a 5:0 victory for the Estonians.

The second match of the first match day was held between newly formed Azerbaijani badminton team and experienced Scottish team. The game ended with a 5:0 victory of the opponent.

It should be noted that our team includes Keisha Fatima Zahra, Leyla Jamalzade, Aysu Karimzade, Era Maftuha and Hajar Nuriyeva.

Idman.biz