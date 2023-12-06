6 December 2023
Azerbaijani teams will play in the European Championship qualifying stage

On December 7-9 at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, the women's teams will hold the 2024 European Championship qualifying round.

Idman.biz reports that the women's badminton team of Azerbaijan will face Estonia, Scotland and Slovakia in the group.

The team will include Keisha Fatima Zahra, Leyla Jamalzade, Aysu Karimzade, Era Maftuha and Hajar Nuriyeva. The Azerbaijani team will play its first game in the group against the Scottish national team. The group winner will qualify directly for the finals.

Men's badminton team will compete in a group with Norway and Ireland. The games will take place on December 7-10.

Azerbaijan’s team will include Edi Reski Dvichayo, Muhammad Khadafi, Agil Gabilov, Dicky Pangestu and Ravan Niftaliyev. If the team of Azerbaijan is the first in the group, it will face the strongest of the "trio", where the Czech Republic, Austria and Portugal will compete.

The winner of the match will qualify for the European Championship between men's and women's teams, which will be held on February 14-18, 2024 in Lodz, Poland.
It should be noted that the qualifying round provides license points for the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.

