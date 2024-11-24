Vadim Vasiliev is looking for a job: "The first offer has already arrived"

"I feel good."

Vadim Vasiliev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The 51-year-old veteran striker, who had a stroke in early February of this year, said that his treatment continues: "I am going to physiotherapy. Doctors say that everything is slowly getting better. After that, I will go to physiotherapy for another two months. I am aware of the improvement in my health."

Vasiliev also emphasized that he is waiting for job offers: "I don't want to sit at home anymore. Currently, the first offer has arrived. Shafa is interested in my service as an assistant coach. If it is accepted, I will go and work."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz