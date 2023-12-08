Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray

The 15th round of the Turkish Super League has started.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper of the Azerbaijan national team Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev performed against "Galatasaray".

Adana Demirspor was the guest of the last champion. In the final match with a score of 3:1, the home team scored the last goal from a penalty kick. Shahruddin did not make any serious mistakes in the first two balls.

It should be noted that Adana Demirspor lost points in the 5th game in a row. Mahammadaliyev's team is in the 5th place with 23 points after 15 games. Having collected 40 points, "Galatasaray" rose to the 1st place

Turkish Super League

15th round

Galatasaray - Adana Demirspor - 3:1

Idman.biz