9 December 2023
EN

Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray

Azerbaijan football
News
8 December 2023 23:47
Adana Demirspor conceded 3 goals from Galatasaray

The 15th round of the Turkish Super League has started.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper of the Azerbaijan national team Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev performed against "Galatasaray".

Adana Demirspor was the guest of the last champion. In the final match with a score of 3:1, the home team scored the last goal from a penalty kick. Shahruddin did not make any serious mistakes in the first two balls.

It should be noted that Adana Demirspor lost points in the 5th game in a row. Mahammadaliyev's team is in the 5th place with 23 points after 15 games. Having collected 40 points, "Galatasaray" rose to the 1st place

Turkish Super League
15th round
Galatasaray - Adana Demirspor - 3:1

Idman.biz

Related news

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO
8 December 21:35
Azerbaijan football

6-goal victory from "Qarabag" - VIDEO

The XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today
The opponents of our national teams have been determined
8 December 18:44
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of our national teams have been determined

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team of under-19 women's football players, who will play in the preliminary qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in Lithuania in 2025, have been determined
"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"
8 December 18:03
Azerbaijan football

"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"

"We are trying to understand the football philosophy of our new head coach and also trying to fulfill their wishes and demands."
The opponents of the members of our national team are known: Joshgun Diniyev's team against "Galatasaray"
8 December 17:39
Azerbaijan football

The opponents of the members of our national team are known: Joshgun Diniyev's team against "Galatasaray"

The opponents of the clubs represented by the members of the Azerbaijan national team, Renat Dadashov, Joshgun Diniyev and Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, in the 1/16 final stage of the Turkish Cup have been determined
"Sabail" football player has had an operation
8 December 16:35
Azerbaijan football

"Sabail" football player has had an operation

The operation of the defender took place in Istanbul, Türkiye
Afran Ismayilov: "We have difficulties in standard situations"
8 December 14:01
Azerbaijan football

Afran Ismayilov: "We have difficulties in standard situations"

"There is a big difference between big football and mini football. It's too difficult."

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”
6 December 11:13
World football

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

"Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder
"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"
6 December 14:48
World football

"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"

"I am neither satisfied with myself nor with the performance of my teammates. Our duty is to score a goal and we are not able to do it." Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Argentinian player of "Neftchi" Lucas Melano at the press conference held today.

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona
6 December 11:24
World football

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

The 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club