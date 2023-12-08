The opponents of the members of our national team are known: Joshgun Diniyev's team against "Galatasaray"

The opponents of the clubs represented by the members of the Azerbaijan national team, Renat Dadashov, Joshgun Diniyev and Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev, in the 1/16 final stage of the Turkish Cup have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the 1st league club "Umraniyespor", where Joshgun Diniyev is a player, will face the super league giant "Galatasaray".

"Hatayspor" represented by Renat Dadashov will face "Sakaryaspor" representative of the 1st league. Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev's team "Adana Demirspor" will face the 2nd league representative "Erzincanspor". The stage will consist of 1 game.

It should be noted that the matches of the 1/16 final stage will be held on January 9-11.

Idman.biz