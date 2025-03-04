4 March 2025
Registration for Baku Marathon 2025 now open

4 March 2025 12:28
The Baku Marathon 2025, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will take place on May 4.

Since 2016, the Baku Marathon has been held under the slogan "Win the Wind," aiming to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle, Idman.biz reports.

Registration for the Baku Marathon 2025 is available either at Baku’s shopping malls (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Deniz Mall) or at www.baku.marathon.az website since March 4 until April 25. Those aged over 18 may participate in the competition.
During registration, participants must fill out the necessary forms, provide a copy of their identity card (students should also provide a copy of their student ID), and pay the required participation fee.

For individual participants, the registration fee is 20 AZN. Corporate teams can register by contacting [email protected]. Corporate registrations (with a minimum of 5 participants from each organization) will incur a fee of 100 AZN per participant. Students can participate without paying, as their registration fees are covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Start and finish points of this marathon too will be at the State Flag Square. The itinerary of the marathon is: the State Flag Square – the Seaside Boulevard – the Baku International Seaport – Neftchiler Avenue – the Baku White City Boulevard – Khagani Rustamov Street – the Baku White City Boulevard - 8th November Street, Yusif Safarov Street - Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchiler Avenue, Baku Funicular, the Bail Circle, Bibiheybat Road – the State Flag Square.

For the latest updates on the Baku Marathon 2025, including training sessions and other news, follow the event’s official social media pages or visit www.marathon.az.

For further inquiries, please call (012) 310 13 31.

Idman.biz

