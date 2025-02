Azerbaijani national team won its first medal at the Balkan Indoor Athletics Championship held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

This success was achieved by Rustam Mammadov, who competed in the triple jump, Idman.biz reports.

He surpassed all his rivals in the competition, where 12 athletes from 9 countries competed, with a mark of 16.30 m, and climbed to the highest step of the podium.

The last time Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev won the Balkan Indoor Championship in 2020.

Idman.biz