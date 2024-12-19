Azerbaijani former athlete appointed head coach of Turkiye's national youth team

Azerbaijani-born former athlete Ramil Guliyev has been named head coach of Turkiye's youth athletics national team.

Idman.biz reports that the 34-year-old shared the news with AZERTAC, confirming that the Turkish Athletics Federation entrusted him with the role. However, the details of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

Guliyev, a decorated athlete, retired from professional sports last month.

Guliyev has achieved significant success as part of Turkiye's national team, becoming a world and European champion.

