On June 7, the European Athletics Championship will start in Rome, the capital of Italy.

As Idman.biz reports, based on the results they achieved in various competitions, 4 athletes of Azerbaijan won the right to participate in the prestigious competition.

Anna Skydan will represent Azerbaijan in hammer throwing, Nazim Babayev in the long jump, Yekaterina Sariyeva and Alexis Copello in the triple jump.

Idman.biz