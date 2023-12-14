14 December 2023
Dadash Dadashbeyli: "I want to thank me for fighting until the end and being the champion"

14 December 2023 10:50
"I want to win a heavyweight license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. My opponents were very difficult. I was not fully prepared for this competition."

Dadash Dadashbeyli, weightlifter of Azerbaijan's national team, told Idman.biz.

The athlete, who won the title of champion in 109 kg at the Grand Prix held in Qatar, evaluated his performance in the competition. He said that he was able to handle a heavier weight: "I managed 403 (180+223) kg at the World Championship. Here, my indicator was a bit weak. The reason for this was that there was less time between the CIS Games and the World Championship. I also had some injuries. Since I was treating them, I had less time to prepare. Nevertheless, I did my best. I prepared for this competition in a short time. I am very happy. This is a great happiness for me. " I want to thank me first (laughs), and then my teachers and everyone who supported me, because I fought until the end and became a champion."

The bronze medalist of the World Championship considers the year successful for him: "I participated in many competitions this year. I suffered a lot while preparing for these tournaments. I struggled with injury. My successes and achievements were not few."

It should be noted that in the Qatar Grand Prix, the last tournament of the year, Dadash Dadashbeyli won the champion title with a result of 388 (176+212) kg.

