The CIS archery championship will be held in Khankendi

"There is good potential in this sport in our country."

It was said by the president of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, Anar Guliyev, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the national championship and championship of this sport, which started today: "Today, enough young people are interested in archery. In the championship, two of our paralympians will compete among adults. I believe that the competition will be intense and our athletes will show themselves well."

Guliyev also announced the future plans of the federation:

"The main goal is to keep this sport alive, develop it, and ensure its accessibility. It is important for us to create conditions for athletes to show good results. Today, the situation in terms of organization in archery is perhaps not at a very good level. But we will try to increase the number of clubs in the near future. Create new clubs. Today, the main organization is in Baku. However, in the future, we plan to create appropriate infrastructure in the regions as well. Next year, we will hold the CIS championship in our country. It has already been included in the program that this competition will take place in the city of Khankendi. The existence of this sport in our liberated Qarabag is symbolic."

The championship of Azerbaijan will continue until August 25.

