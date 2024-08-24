Farid Gayibov: "This trend will disappear in the next Olympics"

"August was marked by the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games."

It was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in his statement to journalists after the opening ceremony of the national archery championship and championship, Idman.biz reports.

The minister evaluated the performance of archer Yaylagul Ramazanova, who represented our country at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games: "For the first time, we were represented in 15 sports at the Olympics. We are very glad that one of these sports was archery. Azerbaijani athlete Yaylagul Ramazanova represented us in this competition. I believe that from now on many children will look at Yaylagül and turn to this sport."

According to him, the organization of the national archery championship and championship is at a high level: "I would like to hold international competitions in this sport. It will happen. The increase in the number of Azerbaijani athletes in this sport is also important for us. May Azerbaijani many archers represent us at the next Olympic Games. We have held many events related to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry. In this regard, various federations have organized competitions and events."

The minister said that state care is given to all sports in Azerbaijan, certain works are being done in the direction of their development:

"Today we cannot win medals in all sports. There are sports that still need to be developed. Coaches and athletes from abroad are also invited for this. In some of our sports, only local athletes represent Azerbaijan. We also want the number of Azerbaijani local athletes to increase and to be able to represent Azerbaijan at a high level in prestigious competitions. Federations are working on this. For example, the trampoline has been developed in Azerbaijan since 2014 and has never existed before. But in these 10 years, Azerbaijani athletes have matured and represented us at the Olympic Games. We will expand all of these and this trend will disappear in the 2028 Olympics. We work together with the federations. The result can be obtained only in this way. We regularly hold meetings with our institutions and discuss issues related to the sports strategy of the ministry."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz