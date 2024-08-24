24 August 2024
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Archery Championship was held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan archery championship and championship was held.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation Anar Guliyev, federation officials and media representatives, Idman.biz reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the federation has specially prepared for the first competition:

"Organization Committee, volunteers and so on are at a high level. In recent years, this sport has developed. The biggest sporting event of the year was the Olympics. For the first time, we were represented in 15 sports. Yaylagul Ramazanova represented us in archery. He attracted great interest in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. I believe that other athletes will follow Ramazanova."

The president of the federation, Anar Guliyev, thanked the athletes who kept the ancient sport of archery alive: "This year is the 30th anniversary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The holding of this championship has a special significance. The Olympic Games also resulted in the success of Azerbaijan. Yaylagul Ramazanova represented us in the competition. Taking this opportunity, I wish him success in his future activities and life. Today, 55 athletes participated in the opening ceremony of the championship. This sport has a fairly ancient history. Interest in archery is increasing every year. Both teenagers and adults will be interested here."

After the official speeches, the national anthem was played. Later, the competition was declared open.

The competition, in which more than 50 professional athletes will compete, will continue until August 25.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

