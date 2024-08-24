POST about Yaylagul Ramazanova from IOC - VIDEO - PHOTO

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) shared about the Azerbaijani athlete Yaylagul Ramazanova.

The post states: "Heart of a champion, strength of a mother. Yaylagul Ramazanova redefined limits at Paris 2024"? Idman.biz reports.

The participation of Azerbaijani athlete, who is about to become a mother, in the archery competitions of the Olympics attracted the attention of the world media. Representatives of foreign media evaluated this step of Yaylagul Ramazanova as great courage and determination of a true athlete. Many international media organizations applied to interview Yaylagul and prepare a report with him.

