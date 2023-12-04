Hasan Aliyev: "It was not the Gurban’s fault, the judge made a mistake" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Hasan Aliyev, coach of Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling national team, to Idman.biz

- The World Military Wrestling Championship has ended in Baku. How would you interpret the World Cup?

- The competition was pretty good. I have participated in many tournaments in different countries. But there was no organization in Azerbaijan. This World Cup held in our country had some interesting moments.

- Finished the team championship with 8 medals. Which athletes met your expectations?

- Each of the wrestlers I expected high results justified the trust, they fought until the end. We had athletes in some weight classes that we had surprises with. In several matches, our representatives lost by giving points in the last seconds. Because some of them were in active military service and did not pass the training camp to the required extent. All in all, 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze medals are quite a good result. As a coach, I was satisfied with the results of the children.

- Who disappointed you?

- Although I expected the best performance from Gurban Gurbanov (77 kg), it did not happen. It was not his fault here. Because of the referee's mistake and inexperience, it was taken that way. It is true that he did not do it with prejudice, but if he had given the parter situation to the victim, he would have won.

- This year, prestigious wrestling competitions have ended. How did our nation spend the year?

- There were quite high results during the year. Our national team took the second place in the European Championship, we became the World Champion for the first time in history. This is a huge result. 2023 was a successful year for us. We achieved our best results so far this year.

- What are your expectations for the new year?

- The World Military Wrestling Championship was the last international wrestling competition. After that, only the National Championship remains. We will start the training camp from January 2024. Our wrestlers are waiting for major competitions such as the European Championship, license tournaments and, most importantly, the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Therefore, we will do our best to achieve good results.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz