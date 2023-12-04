4 December 2023
EN

Hasan Aliyev: "It was not the Gurban’s fault, the judge made a mistake" - INTERVIEW

Wrestling
News
4 December 2023 17:48
Hasan Aliyev: "It was not the Gurban’s fault, the judge made a mistake" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Hasan Aliyev, coach of Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling national team, to Idman.biz

- The World Military Wrestling Championship has ended in Baku. How would you interpret the World Cup?

- The competition was pretty good. I have participated in many tournaments in different countries. But there was no organization in Azerbaijan. This World Cup held in our country had some interesting moments.

- Finished the team championship with 8 medals. Which athletes met your expectations?

- Each of the wrestlers I expected high results justified the trust, they fought until the end. We had athletes in some weight classes that we had surprises with. In several matches, our representatives lost by giving points in the last seconds. Because some of them were in active military service and did not pass the training camp to the required extent. All in all, 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze medals are quite a good result. As a coach, I was satisfied with the results of the children.

- Who disappointed you?

- Although I expected the best performance from Gurban Gurbanov (77 kg), it did not happen. It was not his fault here. Because of the referee's mistake and inexperience, it was taken that way. It is true that he did not do it with prejudice, but if he had given the parter situation to the victim, he would have won.

- This year, prestigious wrestling competitions have ended. How did our nation spend the year?

- There were quite high results during the year. Our national team took the second place in the European Championship, we became the World Champion for the first time in history. This is a huge result. 2023 was a successful year for us. We achieved our best results so far this year.

- What are your expectations for the new year?

- The World Military Wrestling Championship was the last international wrestling competition. After that, only the National Championship remains. We will start the training camp from January 2024. Our wrestlers are waiting for major competitions such as the European Championship, license tournaments and, most importantly, the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Therefore, we will do our best to achieve good results.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani 17-year-old World Champion: "I won the title thanks to my faith" - INTERVIEW
13:58
Wrestling

Azerbaijani 17-year-old World Champion: "I won the title thanks to my faith" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg), World Military Wrestling Champion, to Idman.biz website

Firdovsi Umudov: "We dedicate our victory to our martyrs"
09:28
Wrestling

Firdovsi Umudov: "We dedicate our victory to our martyrs"

Azerbaijan's national wrestling team finished the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku with 21 medals

Ahmet Duman: "Our brotherhood will always remain" - PHOTO
3 December 11:03
Wrestling

Ahmet Duman: "Our brotherhood will always remain" - PHOTO

"I am coming to Azerbaijan for the first time, it was very pleasant. The world Championship was organized at a very high level.
The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship - PHOTO
2 December 17:46
Wrestling

The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship - PHOTO

The World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku
World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO
2 December 17:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team took second place in Greco-Roman wrestling
World Championship: 11 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals from Azerbaijan
2 December 16:02
Wrestling

World Championship: 11 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals from Azerbaijan

The 36th World Military Wrestling Championship was concluded in Baku

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
The "Bayern" match has been postponed
2 December 15:29
World football

The "Bayern" match has been postponed

The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria
2 December 21:21
Gymnastics

The European Gymnastics Congress was held in Bulgaria

On December 1-2, the Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.