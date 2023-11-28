29 November 2023
EN

Dirk Schwede: "I am sure that there will be both friendship and competition in the World Championship in Baku"

Wrestling
News
28 November 2023 16:42
"We are sure that our friendly relations will be continued in the future."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Dirk Schwede, vice-president of the International Military Sports Council for Europe, at a press conference on the World Wrestling Championship.

He said that he witnessed the extent to which everything is developing in Azerbaijan: "I highly appreciate the organization. This is an important factor for us. Athletes who will participate in the 36th World Wrestling Championship among military personnel will fight at a high level. I am sure that there will be both friendship and competition here."

According to him, despite the bans in international sports competitions, if the Russian wrestlers win the World Championship among the military in Baku, their anthem will be played.

Colonel Elshan Mirzayev, a member of the Organizing Committee of the competition, wished success to the participants of the competition. He noted that all work for the organization of the competition was done by Azerbaijan at a high level.

Mirzayev expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the competition will also achieve successful results.
It should be noted that the World Cup organized under the motto "Friendship through Sports" will last from November 29 to December 3.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

