222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center.

The event coincided with the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the organization of the World Cup at the highest level was celebrated with great pride, Idman.biz reports.

As a result of the successful sports policy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, it was said that Azerbaijan is recognized as a sports country in the world.

Official guests, including the leadership of the International Military Sports Council, one of the world's largest sports organizations, high-ranking military personnel and well-known figures of the international sports will participate in the 36th World Wrestling Championship.

176 men from 18 countries - Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia, USA, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Albania, Italy, Switzerland, Iran, Belarus, Romania, Mongolia, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan and Tanzania - participated in the World Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. 46 athletes will compete. The meetings will be managed by 12 international judges.

In the end, it was said that all technical issues related to the holding of the competitions were reviewed and preparations were being continued rapidly, and the athletes who will compete in the championship were wished success.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz