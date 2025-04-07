Azerbaijani wrestlers kick off European Championship campaign

Today marks the beginning of the European Wrestling Championship, taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Freestyle wrestlers will take to the mat on the opening day, with five Azerbaijani athletes set to compete across various weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Freestyle:

57 kg

Islam Bazarganov will begin directly from the quarterfinals.

65 kg

Ali Rahimzada faces Belgium’s Ayub Musaev in the round of 16.

70 kg

Kanan Heybatov will wrestle Benedikt Huber from Austria in the qualifying round.

79 kg

Orkhan Abasov is up against France’s Zelimkhan Khadjiev in the qualifiers.

97 kg

Abubakr Abakarov will take on Vasyl Sova from Ukraine, also in the qualifying round.

The matches at the X-Bionic Sports Complex will begin daily at 12:30 Baku time, with semifinals scheduled for 18:45, followed by medal bouts at 20:00.

