Azerbaijan national wrestling team roster announced for European Championship

The roster for Azerbaijan’s national team, which will compete in the European Wrestling Championship for athletes under 23, has been revealed.

The team roster was announced by the press service of the United World Wrestling (UWW), Idman.biz reports.

The competition will take place in Tirana, the capital of Albania, where Azerbaijan will be represented by 28 wrestlers. In freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, 10 athletes will compete, while 8 female wrestlers will also be vying for medals.

The freestyle wrestling team includes: Rahman Imanov (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Farid Jabbarov (79 kg), Arseni Djoyev (86 kg), Sadiq Mustafazada (92 kg), Abduljalil Shabanov (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, the team will feature Elmir Aliyev (55 kg), Huseyn Garibov (60 kg), Ziya Balashov (63 kg), Farid Khalilov (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Joju Samadov (87 kg), Agil Musayev (97 kg) and Aykhan Mardanov (130 kg).

The women's team consists of Asmar Jankurtaran (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Nargiz Samadova (55 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (65 kg) and Zohra Karimzada.

The European Championship will take place from March 8th to 14th.

Idman.biz