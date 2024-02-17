18 February 2024
EN

European Championship: 1 silver, 2 bronze medals from freestyle wrestlers

Wrestling
News
17 February 2024 23:49
European Championship: 1 silver, 2 bronze medals from freestyle wrestlers

The European Wrestling Championship continues in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Idman.biz reports that today the first prize winners in freestyle wrestling have been determined.

The athletes who wrestled in 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kg weight categories entered the medal matches. 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team also competed in the decisive race. One of them won silver and two bronze medals.

57 kg
Islam Bazarganov will fight for the third place. The opponent of the silver medalist of Islamiada was Kamil Karimov (Ukraine). Islam won with the score of 10:8 and won the bronze.

65 kg
Ali Rahimzade took advantage of his bronze chance. He defeated double bronze medalist of the European Championship Khamzat Arsamerzoyev (France) with a score of 4:0 and became the 3rd.

97 kg
Magomedkhan Magomedov tried his strength in the final for the 3rd time in a row. He met the 2022 gold and 2023 silver medalist Givi Matcharashvili from Georgia. Like last year, he lost again to his opponent.

It should be noted that 5 other freestyle wrestlers appeared on the mat today.

Idman.biz

Related news

European champion posted: "We don't always win"
13:41
Wrestling

European champion posted: "We don't always win"

Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov shared about his unsuccessful performance in the European Championship
Azerbaijani wrestlers with the best results of the last 8 years in the European Championship, returned to their homeland - PHOTO
10:44
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers with the best results of the last 8 years in the European Championship, returned to their homeland - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani women's wrestling national team, which won 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the European Championship, returned home
4th place with 2 golds
17 February 09:00
Wrestling

4th place with 2 golds

The women's competition at the European wrestling championship held in Romania has ended
European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal
16 February 22:57
Wrestling

European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal

Two members of the Azerbaijan national team fought for the medal. Elis Manolova (65 kg) was the bronze medalist of the European Championship
Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?
16 February 17:33
Wrestling

Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?

"I thought it was a coincidence"
Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW
16 February 15:40
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW

"It cannot be said that there are no competitors"

Most read

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"
15 February 15:44
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "I don't go to any competition with complacency"

"I played three matches and reached the finals"
Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League
17 February 11:00
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"
16 February 12:38
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us"