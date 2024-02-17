European Championship: 1 silver, 2 bronze medals from freestyle wrestlers

The European Wrestling Championship continues in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Idman.biz reports that today the first prize winners in freestyle wrestling have been determined.

The athletes who wrestled in 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kg weight categories entered the medal matches. 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team also competed in the decisive race. One of them won silver and two bronze medals.

57 kg

Islam Bazarganov will fight for the third place. The opponent of the silver medalist of Islamiada was Kamil Karimov (Ukraine). Islam won with the score of 10:8 and won the bronze.

65 kg

Ali Rahimzade took advantage of his bronze chance. He defeated double bronze medalist of the European Championship Khamzat Arsamerzoyev (France) with a score of 4:0 and became the 3rd.

97 kg

Magomedkhan Magomedov tried his strength in the final for the 3rd time in a row. He met the 2022 gold and 2023 silver medalist Givi Matcharashvili from Georgia. Like last year, he lost again to his opponent.

It should be noted that 5 other freestyle wrestlers appeared on the mat today.

Idman.biz