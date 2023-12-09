Azerbaijani wrestlers took the first place in 4 weights - PHOTO

The competition for the U-17 age group has started in the international "Tehsil" wrestling tournament.

Idman.biz reports that freestyle wrestlers have determined the winner in 6 weights.

Our team won 4 gold medals in the matches with the superiority of Azerbaijani athletes. The representative of France in the 60 kg weight category, and the representative of Kyrgyzstan in the 65 kg category, took the highest place on the podium.

It should be noted that the "Tehsil" tournament will be concluded on December 11.

45 kg

1. Ramal Mirhuseynov (Azerbaijan)

2. Kamal Ahmadov (Azerbaijan)

3. Tohid Alaskarov (Azerbaijan), Mammadali Mammadov (Azerbaijan)

48 kg

1. Ruslan Alizadeh (Azerbaijan)

2. Farhad Hajiyev (Azerbaijan)

3. Maharram Rzayev (Azerbaijan), Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade (Azerbaijan)

51 kg

1. Mammadali Alizadeh (Azerbaijan)

2. Jafar Jafarov (Azerbaijan)

3. Kanan Sadikhov (Azerbaijan), Ali Abbasov (Azerbaijan)

55 kg

1. Huseyn Huseynov (Azerbaijan)

2. Beknur Koishibay (Kazakhstan)

3. Ilgar Huzuryani (Azerbaijan), Seyhun Alizade (Azerbaijan)

60 kg

1. Ubayda Itayev (France)

2. Rahid Seyfullazade (Azerbaijan)

3. Amil Alaskarov (Azerbaijan), Danush Jovkar (Great Britain)

65 kg

1. Rustamjan Kakharov (Kyrgyzstan)

2. Abdullah Nakayev (France)

3. Imamali Yamlihay (Azerbaijan), Isa Yusibov (Azerbaijan)

