4 more gold medals from the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers - PHOTO

The second day of the international "Tehsil" Tournament among cadets in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling is over.

Idman.biz reports that the struggle of freestyle wrestlers in the U-15 age group ended.

In the competition, the strongest in 5 weights were determined. Azerbaijani wrestlers were stronger than all their competitors in 4 weights. Kazakhstan's wrestler took the first place only in the 85 kg weight class.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 4 gold medals.

41 kg

1. Ibrahim Hasanov (Azerbaijan)

2. Ruhid Isparov (Azerbaijan)

3. Tamerlan Ashenov (Kazakhstan), Fuad Rzayev (Azerbaijan)

48 kg

1. Sammit Huseynov (Azerbaijan)

2. Mahammadali Mansurov (Azerbaijan)

3. Tarlan Bayramov (Azerbaijan), Aslan Amirov (Azerbaijan)

57 kg

1. Tunar Guliyev (Azerbaijan)

2. Muhammad Hasanli (Azerbaijan)

3. Muhammad Shirinli (Azerbaijan), Ramal Mammadoglu (Azerbaijan)

68 kg

1. Elgun Karimli (Azerbaijan)

2. Farid Ismayilov (Azerbaijan)

3. Tural Eynullayev (Azerbaijan), Elvin Hajiguliyev (Azerbaijan)

85 kg

1. Nurbol Magauiya (Kazakhstan)

2. Elnur Jabbarli (Azerbaijan)

3. Royal Muradov (Azerbaijan)

