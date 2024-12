A friendly match was held between the legends of Barcelona and Real.

The match was organized in Tokyo on the occasion of Andreas Iniesta's farewell to football, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 2:1 victory for Barcelona. Andreas was presented with the jersey number 8 of Real.

Iniesta played in the Japanese club Vissel Kobe in 2018-2023.

Idman.biz