Galatasaray is the most searched football team on the popular Transfermarkt website.

Idman.biz reports that Real Madrid ranks second, Fenerbahce is third, Barcelona is fourth, and Manchester United comes in fifth.

As for the most searched players, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, and Jude Bellingham take the top spots.

These rankings are based on data from the past year.

Idman.biz