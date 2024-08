The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died.

The champion of Germany, Turkiye and Austria with various clubs died at the age of 71.

He died of cancer, which he suffered for a long time.

Daum coached Cologne, Bayer, Stuttgart, Eintracht in Germany, Bruges in Belgium, Austria in Austria, Besiktas, Fenerbahce", Bursaspor in Turkiye. He was also the head coach of the Romanian national team.

Daum was also the vice-champion in Belgium.

