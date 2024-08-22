Champions League: Galatasaray returns defeated from Switzerland

Champions League playoff stage continues.

4 matches were held in the continent's most prestigious club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The first matches were concluded with these matches. Galatasaray faced "

Young Boys on the trip. Turkish champion lost 2:3. Sparta and Salzburg have a good chance to win the pair with a 2-0 away win.

Champions League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 21

23:00. Young Boys - Galatasaray - 3:2

23:00. Midtulland - Slovan - 1:1

23:00. Malmö - Sparta - 0:2

23:00. Dinamo K - Salzburg - 0:2

The return matches will be held on August 27-28.

Idman.biz