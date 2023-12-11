11 December 2023
20-year spell: "Girona" will be the champion?! - ANALYSIS

11 December 2023 12:03
In the 16th round of the Spanish La Liga, "Girona", which won 4:2 away from "Barcelona", rose to the top of the tournament table.

Idman.biz informs that for the first time in their history, "red and white" scored 4 goals and defeated Xavi's team. Currently, the closest follower of Michel's team with 41 points is "Real" with 39 points.

Steering into

"Girona" which has won 13 victories in 16 games, has lost only 1 defeat. The only defeat the Catalans received was from "Real", with whom they fought for the leadership. The Madrid players were happy with the victory in the 8th round with a score of 3:0.
"Girona" is also the top scorer in La Liga. They found a way to the opponent's goal 38 times. The main secret of the team's success is the "winning mentality".
Thanks to this, Mitchell's team was able to make a comeback, even though it fell behind in 6 matches in 13 rounds.

Unusual playing style

The club sometimes surprises and sometimes confuses its opponents with its different football. "Girona" is distinguished both by "tiki-taka", which was the big key to the success of "Barcelona" at one time, and on the other hand, by the instant counterattack of the main rival, "Real".
These 2 functions have a lethal effect when activated simultaneously. The fact that the club constantly applies high pressure to the forward line on its opponents often pays off.

The main heroes

"Girona" owe perhaps half of the success of to its head coach Michel. It is interesting that the specialist, who is a legend of Madrid, managed to make such a name for himself after only 4 seasons as a head coach in La Liga.

Another successful name is Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk. The striker, who always reminds fans of Erling Holland with his physical appearance and actions, scored 8 goals in 15 games.

On the right side of the attack, his compatriot Viktor Tsygankov and on the left the Brazilian Savio stand out for their brilliant performance. Yan Couto, the right wing defender who often joins the attacks, is considered the engine of the "red and whites". His constant dunks are the backbone of the team's productivity. Experienced Dutchman Daley Blind is also constantly playing a big role in making opposition strikers fail.
In addition, the experience of the reserve bench is one of the main points that bring success. Football players like Cristhian Stuani and Porto, who joined the match later, always benefit the game.

Will it be the 10th team in 20 years?

Although it is the beginning of the season, the "white and red" have created hope in their fans to become champions with the interesting, well-groomed and confident football they play.

It's been 20 years since no other club, apart from Real, Barcelona and Atlético, has won the championship in La Liga. The last time "Valencia" won gold medals in the 2003/04 season.

If "Girona" does this, it will also be the 10th team to win the Spanish Championship.
They can be included in this list along with "Real", "Barcelona", "Atletico", "Valencia", "Atlético", "Real Sociedad", "Deportivo", "Sevilla" and "Betis".
Now everyone is interested in 1 question. Will "Girona" be able to become the champion?!

Emin Agha
Idman.biz

