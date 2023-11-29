Victor with a clean sheet from "Azerrail"

The third round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Azerrail" faced "Murov AZ Terminal" in the last match of the tour in the High League.

In the first round, "Demiryolchular" unexpectedly lost to "Absheron" and then won a convincing victory. They defeated "Murov AZ Terminal" who had not lost a single set until this round with a clean sheet.

Azerbaijan High League

Women

III round

November 29

15:00. "Azerrail" - "Murov AZ Terminal" - 3:0 (25:13, 25:21, 26:24)

Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron 3 3 0 9-2 275-201 9

Azerrail 3 2 1 7-3 237-203 6

Murov Az Terminal 3 2 1 6-3 208-182 6

National Aviation Academy 3 1 2 3-6 205-212 3

Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 173-196 3

UNEC 3 0 3 0-9 129-225 0

It should be noted that in the meetings held a day ago, "Absheron" defeated "National Aviation Academy" 3:1, "Ganja" defeated UNEC with a score of 3:0.

Idman.biz