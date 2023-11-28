"Absheron" defeated the debutant

The next games of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players were held today.

Idman.biz reports that "National Aviation Academy" and "Absheron" played first in the III round of the High League.

The team of Famil Aghayev, who won the first 2 rounds, defeated the debutant. This victory promoted "Absheron" to the leadership.

In the second match of the day, "Ganja" faced the outsiders - UNEC. The students performed unsuccessfully in the meeting with the western representative. The home team won only 46 points. The visiting team won with a score of 3:0.

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded on November 29 with the match between "Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal".

Azerbaijan High League

Women

III round

November 28

15:00. "Absheron" - "National Aviation Academy" - 3:1 (25:17, 25:27, 25:16, 25:17)

Baku. Volleyball Center

18:00. UNEC - "Ganja" - 0:3 (8:25, 19:25, 19:25)

Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron 3 3 0 9-2 275-201 9 Murov Az Terminal 2 2 0 6-0 150-106 6 Azerrail 2 1 1 4-3 161-145 3 National Aviation Academy 3 1 2 3-6 205-212 3 Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 173-196 3 UNEC 3 0 3 0-9 129-225 0

Idman.biz