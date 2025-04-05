5 April 2025
Katerina Zhidkova: “It is important to regain self-confidence”

5 April 2025 10:30
24
“This game was important for us, we were tuned in to the match, we were well prepared.”

It was said by Absheron volleyball player Katerina Zhidkova, Idman.biz reports.

The striker shared her thoughts on the match against National Aviation Academy of the Higher League with the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation: “We are happy that such a score was recorded. This game was also psychologically important for us, because we lost in the last two matches we played with this team. It is important to regain self-confidence before the playoffs. The main part of the championship is approaching, our goal is to become champions, we are working hard for this. I hope we will succeed. I believe in my team.”

Absheron defeated National Aviation Academy with a score of 3:0 (25:17, 25:19, 25:17).

