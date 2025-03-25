Rahimova to face Flamengo in playoffs

The playoff matchups for the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Championship have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova and her team, Osasco, will face Flamengo in the postseason.

Osasco, which finished third in the regular season, will compete against the sixth-placed team.

The first match of the series will take place on March 30, with Rəhimova and her teammates hosting Flamengo on their home court.

Notably, Osasco has already secured a trophy this season by winning the Brazilian Cup.

Idman.biz