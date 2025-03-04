4 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match

Volleyball
News
4 March 2025 10:41
15
Nargiz Ismayilova, the Coordinator for Training and Youth Teams at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has been entrusted with another important assignment.

The Cev (European Volleyball Confederation) has appointed Ismayilova to assess the referees' performance during the Women’s Volleyball Champions League match, Idman.biz reports.

Ismayilova will oversee the 1/4 final between Milano (Italy) and Eczacibasi (Turkiye) today. The match will take place in Milan, Italy, and will be officiated by Tudor Pop (Romania) and Stanislava Simić (Serbia), with Mihail Temelis (Greece) serving as the challenge referee.

